Military Appreciation Luncheon Nov. 6 at GLYC

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Military Appreciation Luncheon at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club in honor of Military Appreciation Month on May Nov. 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reserved member tables of 6 are $225. More info: VisitPerdido or 850-492-4660. The luncheon provided a unique opportunity to come together to honor active duty and retired military.

Commander Brandy T. McNabb will be the guest speaker. Her remarkable leadership and inspiring message will leave you feeling uplifted and proud. A native of Del City, Oklahoma, Commander McNabb graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a degree in Exercise Science/Kinesiology. She attended Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, and was commissioned an ensign in 1999 and later earned her wings of gold in October 2000. She is a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College. More info: 850-261-8366.