Mills community Foley annexation referendum vote is Aug. 22

Residents of the Mills Community will vote Aug. 22 at New Fellowship Church to decide if they wish their community to become part of the city of Foley. The Alabama Legislature approved a bill in May to allow residents to vote on the issue of annexation into the city. The referendum on the proposal will be at the New Fellowship Church at 17535 Little Rock Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said he and two City Council members met with Probate Judge Harry D’Olive to set the election date. He said city officials and residents have been working on plans for annexation for more than a year.

“It’s all set up,” Hellmich said. “They approved everything. The community is really excited about it. It’s up to them now to get out the word about the annexation vote.”

Hellmich said about 170 people live in the area proposed for annexation in west Foley and north of U.S. 98. He said the election will be open to everyone living in the area where annexation is proposed.

“There are 105 lots. If you live in that area, you’re qualified,” Hellmich said. “You’re allowed to vote. You could be a renter.”

The city is also working to create a park in the community.

The City Council voted to approve a survey of a four-acre site as part of the work to build the park. The city bought the site, but the property must be subdivided from the rest of the parcel, Mike Thompson, city administrator, said.

“In order for us to get to a closing we have to separate our four acres from the larger part,” he said. “The larger part is around 35 acres. This gives us the authority to spend some money to get a survey so that we can separate that four acres and get to closing.”

City plans to annex the four-acre site and create a park will not be affected by the referendum vote. Hellmich said the city will be posting signs on the site announcing plans to build the park.

“This is significant,” Hellmich said. “We’ve been working for a long time trying to get a park there.”