Misfits Margaritas & Mayhem Party June 27 at PZK Hall

The Robertsdale Order of Misfits will present its Margaritas & Mayhem Summer Party on Saturday, June 27 from 6-10 p.m. at PZK Hall (17933 Hwy. 104) in Robertsdale. The 21 and over BYOB event will feature: Cheeseburger Bar; Fun & Games; Split the Pot; Music & Dancing.

Optional attire themes include beach bum, parrothead, pirate and anything tropical. Whether you show up in flip flops, Hawaiian shirts, captain hats, or full island chaos mode, you should come ready for a night of tropical chaos, island vibes and a whole lot of mayhem. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple online (zeffy.com) or at the door.

Bring your lawn chair crew, your favorite drink, and your best island attitude because this is going to have just enough mayhem to make Jimmy Buffett proud.