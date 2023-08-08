Miss Coastal Camellia Pageant

The Annual Miss Coastal Camellia Pageant was held on July 22, 2023 at the Foley Civic Center. Over 130 beautiful young ladies took the stage to compete for the coveted Miss Coastal Camellia titles. This title pageant is held each year in July and there are no residency restrictions, so young ladies travel from all over the southeast to compete and enjoy our beautiful city! This is a great pageant experience for first-time pageant girls and seasoned pageant girls! The title holders will have the opportunity to ride in parades, make appearances at local festivals and events, and serve their communities. Service is a huge part of the Miss Coastal Camellia organization. This year, the contestants brought in almost 10,000 items for the Blessing boxes in Baldwin County! The contestants are also encouraged to serve their communities in ways that they choose. The Miss Coastal Camellia Charity Ambassador title was one way the contestants were encouraged to get out and make the world a better place. Every contestant was given the opportunity to submit an application showcasing their volunteer work. These contestants put in hundreds of hours doing charity work all over their hometowns! More info: coastalcamellia.weebly.com and Facebook. Highest titles were awarded to the High-Point Supremes: 0-5 year High-Point Supreme- Mary- Miller Fournier; 6-up High Point Supreme- Emily Claire; Miss Blessing of Baldwin County- Sadie Jordan & MACI; The contestants collected almost 10,000 items for the Blessing boxes of Baldwin County!

Miss Coastal Camellia Charity Ambassador- Hayden Farmer. The Miss Coastal Camellia Charity Ambassador title was our way of encouraging our contestants to get out and make the world a better place! Every contestant was given the opportunity to submit an application showcasing their volunteer work. The girls put in hundreds of hours doing charity work all over their hometowns! People’s Choice- Emma- Wynn Hang; Baby Miss (0-12 months) – Supreme Queen- Tayslee Jade Cheshire

Queen- Mayson Kent; Mini Queen- Hazel Ann Englebert. Tiny Miss (1 year) Supreme Queen – Carmyn Amelia Webster; Queen- Scarlett Kittrell; Mini Queen – Mason Thompson. Toddler Miss (2 years) – Supreme Queen- Collins Noell Whisenhunt; Queen- Ellie-Kate Hosea; Mini Queen- Evie Elizabeth Hebner. Mini Miss (3 years) – Supreme Queen- Katie Lace Williams; Queen- Anna Jo Marie Amerson; Mini Queen- Amelia June Sawyer. Mini Miss (4 years) – Supreme Queen- Anne-Thomas Bozeman; Queen- Aubrey Steadman; Mini Queen- Morgan Thomas. Petite Miss (5 years) – Supreme Queen- Lennon Tatum; Queen- Finley Deleon; Mini Queen – Ella Jae Newman. Petite Miss (6 years) – Supreme Queen- Ramsey Worth West; Queen- Fabiana Green; Mini Queen- Bebe Montana. Little Miss (7 years) – Supreme Queen- Sadie Lovoie; Queen- Paige Battles; Mini Queen- Avery Sherman. Little Miss (8 years) – Supreme Queen- Kinley Kate Mccord; Queen- Logan Taya Kent; Mini Queen- Ellison McKay. Young Miss (9 years) – Supreme Queens – Braelynn Boleng & Mailey Hixon; Queens – Vanessa Anne D Vries & Stella Locklier; Mini Queens – Sadie Jordan & Emerson Fournier. Young Miss (10 years) – Supreme Queen- Blakeli Simpson; Queen- Makenna Sprinkle; Mini Queen- Skylar Winchester. Pre-teen Miss (11-12 years) – Supreme Queens – Chloe O’Donoghue & Blakelee June Davis; Queen- Ally Tillery. Young Teen Miss (13-14 years) – Supreme Queen- Khloe Blackburn; Queen- Railey Black; Mini Queen- Vivian Wood. Teen Miss (15-up years) – Supreme Queen- Kennedy Blanchard; Queen- Julia Ingram; Mini Queen- Jessie Powers.