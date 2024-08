Miss Flora-Bama Bikini Contest final is Sept. 1

The Miss Flora-Bama Bikini Contest finale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. at the famed Lounge On The Line. The top contestants from the two Miss Mullet Toss contests, The Miss Memorial Day and Miss July 4 Firecracker contests will compete for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize.