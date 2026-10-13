Miss Shrimp Fest Pageant Features 90 Contestants

The recent Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant drew 90 contestants, with Hayden McClure (Young Miss Shrimp Festival), Abigail Reddell (Petite Miss Shrimp Festival), Ann-Miller Howe (Junior Miss Shrimp Festival), Lorina Sisianu (Tiny Miss Shrimp Festival), Adalyn Lyles (Miss Shrimp Festival), Catherine Dean (Teen Miss Shrimp Festival), and Kate Bunn (Little Miss Shrimp Festival) claiming crowns. The queens, their 1st alternates, court members, Miss Charity and Peoples choice winners were presented on stage at the Shrimp Fest on Oct. 10. This was the 10th Anniversary of the Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant, which raises money for localschools and provides scholarships to seniors in Baldwin County. Lindsay Taylor and Kimberly Hollis are the Miss Shrimp Fest directors. Contestants also competed for the title of Miss Charity Where they collects good for blessing Boxes in Baldwin County. This year over 8,000 items were collected and distributed! Pictured: (clockwise from top left) Baylor Reeves (court), Isla Blair (court, Lorina Sisianu (Tiny Miss Queen), Emma Knight (1st alternate), Bristal Byrd (court); Lily Shoemaker (Peoples Choice), Charlotte Loper (court), Hannah Minish (court), Abigail Reddell (Petite Miss Queen), Matti Kistler (1st alternate), Peyton Smith (court), Destiny Howard (Miss Charity); Lyla Grace Jacks (court), Rose Judy (1st alternate), Kate Bunn (Little Miss Queen) Layton Langston (court), Camila Barvoza (court & Miss Charity); Ella Johnson (Miss Charity), Evelyn Ashley (court), Sloane McKee (1st alternate), Hayden McClure (Young Miss Queen), Sunny Stewart (court), Mia Tartabini (court); Glouria Tartabini (court), Emerson Fournier (1st alternate), Ann-Miller Howe (Junior Miss Shrimp Festival Queen), Hadley Cornetti (court), Desiree Capers (court); Fest directors Lindsay Taylor and Kimberly Hollis; (Bottom L to R) Londyn Brill (court), Elaina Mangels (1st alternate), Catherine Dean (Teen Miss Shrimp Festival Queen), Jillian Fitzgerald (court), Emma Hang (court); Juliana Williams (court), Alyssa Jones (court), Ava Dillon (1st alternate), Adalyn Lyles (Miss Shrimp Festival Queen), Talia Nix (court)