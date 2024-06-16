Missionaries from Thailand speak June 23 at Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian

The congregation at Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian invites the entire community to join them for a presentation and informative talk from guest speakers Tim and Jill Owens, international missionairies from Thailand, on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 33749 US Hwy 98 in Lillian. For more information, please call Pastor Greg Brown at 812-371-2323.

Fran Thompson

Mullet Wrapper