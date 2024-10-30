Mixed Doubles pickleball Nov. 16

The inaugural Remax Gulf Shores Pickleball Tourney benefiting Children’s Miracle League Hospitals will be held Nov. 16 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex (19025 Oak Rd W). The mixed doubles tourney includes three divisions of play – beginner/intermediate, advanced and Baldwin Co. realtors. Registration is $80 per team. For more info, email pickleball@remaxgs.com.

The 12 courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex are located on the east side of the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium and are open daily from sunrsie til 10 p.m. to the public at no cost.

