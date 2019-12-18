Mixed Nuts Band NYE at Perdido Beach Resort

Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach once again welcomes guests to ring in the New Year at the island’s hottest New Year’s Eve Party. Guests have the option to partake in a one of a kind dinner in the Grand Ballroom or at Voyagers Restaurant enjoying the specialty dishes prepared by awarding winning Chefs Brody Olive and Jason Ramirez.

Dance the night away with the Mixed Nuts Band out of New Orleans, they will be bringing the heat with a repertoire that spans over fifty years of popular music including top 40’s hits from today to one hit wonders from the 50’s.

Festivities include a complimentary Champagne Bubble Bar, Balloon Drop, and Confetti Show at midnight to bring in the new year. Stay the night with special packages by calling at 800-634-8001 or perdidobeachresort.com.