Mixed Nuts will play Perdido Beach Resort’s festive NYE party

Perdido Beach Resort will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration in the recently renovated Grand Ballroom on Dec. 31 beginning at 7 pm. Enjoy a dine-around dinner with a station for seafood, churrasco, carving with prime rib, roasted vegetables, salads and assorted desserts. There will also be a cash bar, dancing, live music by The Mixed Nuts from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Cost is $150 per person for the 21 and older party. with tables for 10 or 12 also available. For more info or reservations, call 251-981-9811.