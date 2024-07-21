Mixed use project proposed for Best Western site on P.K.

Investors submitted a preliminary proposal for Valencia Square, a mixed use development on 50 acres with a listed address of 13585 Perdido Key Dr. on the site of the pre-Ivan Best Western Hotel.

If it happens, the project, located just east of Perdido Key Sports Bar, will include a single-story 120 seat restaurant, two other two story restaurants, a five story hotel with 110 roms, 3,200-square-ft. of office space, 49 single-family attached townhomes and a multi-family condominium with seven stories and 55 units

The restaurants and hotel in Valencia Square are planned closest to Perdido Key Drive, while the townhomes will be further in the site and the condominium will be on the site’s far-east toward Big Lagoon, according to an Edward Bunch III story in the Pensacola News Journal.