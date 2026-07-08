Mobile Baykeeper smart growth meeting July 16 in Fairhope

Mobile Baykeeper will host a community-driven Smart Growth meeting at Fairhope United Methodist Church at 155 South Section Street in Fairhope on July 16 from 6-7 p.m.

The organization will present its recommendations for South Alabama that will focus on healthier waterways, stronger infrastructure and protecting quality of life.

Residents, community leaders, local officials, developers and decision makers will speak in issues that include stormwater runoff, failing sewage infrastructure, large developments moving forward without enough scrutiny and worsening flooding.

For more Mobile Bauykeeper info, visit mobilebaykeeper.org, call (251) 433-4229 or email info@mobilebaykeeper.org.