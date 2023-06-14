Mobile Big Game Fishing Club Masters Tourney June 16-17

The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club’s Gulf Coast Masters Tourney has been re-scheduled for June 16-17, with open-to-the-public weigh-ins at the MBGFC clubhouse adjacent to Orange Beach Marina on Marina Rd. on June 16 from 6-8 p.m. and June 17 from 4-9 p.m. Most of the tourney’s lunker fish will hit the scales on Saturday. The tourney awards ceremony will be held on June 18 at Fisher’s.

MBGFC chairmen for the tourney, which opens with a shotgun start on June 15 at 10 a.m., are Angelo DePaola and Michael Cleveland. Robbie Carter and Bennett Long will represent Fishers/Orange Beach Marina. More info: mbgfc.org.

The Gulf Coast Masters is the 3rd Gulf leg of the Sport Fishing Championship, and there is over $1 million on the line. All three days of the tourney will be covered live on CBS Sports.

The “Master” of this year’s tourney will receive an exclusive invitation to compete against elite sportfishing teams from across the globe next year, representing Orange Beach, Alabama and the USA at the 2024 Costa Offshore World Championship in Costa Rica.