Mobile food pantry June 6 at The Island Church

Christian Life the Island Church in Orange Beach will have its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, June 6. Local families can receive a minimum of 50 pounds of food beginning at 10 a.m. The Island Mobile Food Pantry serves pre-registered residents of Baldwin County at least six times per year. For information on registration, please call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840.

e Island Mobile Food Pantry has been serving families from Baldwin County since 2013. Every 6-8 weeks, we purchase 10,000lbs of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank. We serve up to 200 families at a time, giving them a minimum of 50lbs, as a part of the nationwide initiative by Feeding America.

The Island Mobile Food Pantry accepts donations of sealed food items all throughout the year.

This is such an incredible way for us to serve our community! If you would like to volunteer for our next food pantry, you can call Lisa at 251.967.4840