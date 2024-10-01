Mobile St. Beach Parking Lot Back Open

The renovated Mobile Street Beach Access Parking Lotat Bon Secour National Wildlife Sanctuary is back open and now includes an accessible van parking space and improved grading that doesn’t allow water to pool after a rain event. There is no completion date available for the Mobile Street Boardwalk due to supply chain issues slowing down construction, according to BSWS officials. “We will continue to leave the sandy temporary beach access open as much as possible just to the west of where the new boardwalk is being constructed,’’ officials posted.