Mobile will move all of its airport operations downtown by 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a plan by the Mobile Airport Authority to move all passenger air service to a new international airport terminal locarted near downtown at Brookley Field, after an MAA sponsored study concluded that the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile loses 55 percent of its the market to neighboring airports. Relocating commercial airlines downtown would help recapture that business, according to the report. Construction has already started on the new terminal, parking garage, surface parking lots and tarmac expansion as part of the project’s $160 million first phase. The terminal is to open in early 2024. A total of $403 million will be spent on construction at the new airport over the next 20 years.