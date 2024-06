Molly Ringwalds play in Summerdale on June 29

The Town of Summerdale annual Independence Day Festival will be held on Saturday, June 29 starting at 10 a.m.

Expect live music, a kids zone, a splash pad, Dan’s Diner, food trucks, amd multiple arts & crafts vendors. Produced by Sounds Associates, the event will also include a Car/Jeep/Tractor Show and a performance from the Molly Ringwalds.