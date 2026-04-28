Moms & Wild Things Dance May 9 at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

Get ready for a wildly fun Mother’s Day Dance at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo on Saturday, May 9 from 6 – 8 p.m. The Mom & Wild Things Mother’s Day Dance is a special evening is designed for moms and their favorite Wild Things (sons and daughters of all ages). The event will be held rain or shine inside the Zoo’s covered event center.

Enjoy a DJ, dancing, popcorn bar, arts & crafts, animal presentation, and animal meet & greets! 🦒🐍

Tickets are $25 for mom and one child and $10 more per child over 2-years old and on sale now at MomWildThings26.givesmart.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and help us care for the animals who call it home.

he Mom & Wild Things Mother’s Day Dance is a special evening designed for moms and their favorite Wild Things (sons and daughters of all ages).

Whether you’re twirling with your daughter, showing your son your best dance moves, or simply enjoying a magical evening together, this event is all about celebrating the special bond between moms and their wild things. Put on your safari-chic outfits, or your favorite jeans, bring your biggest smiles, and come together for a roaring good time celebrating Moms. Remember: Mom equals any important woman who makes your family great.

Pictured: Baldwin County Master Gardeners have created the Munsell Sustainable Garden at the zoo.