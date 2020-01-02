Monthly skins game resumes January 5 at Orange Beach Golf Center

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host the monthly Skins Game Tournament on Sunday, January 5th, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on all 18 holes. Cost is $5.50 for Golf Center members and $22 for non-members. Registration starts at noon. Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin.

There are nine Orange Beach merchants sponsoring the hole-in-one prize. The 2019-2020 sponsors are Big Fish, Big Mike’s Steakhouse, Cactus Cantina, Cobalt, Cosmo’s, Cox Pools, Ginny Lane restaurant, Island Air Conditioning & Heating, and The Meat Mart. The closest-to-the-pin contest is sponsored by Sam’s with the winner receiving a $100 gift certificate. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served prior to the tournament.

The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Road. The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the lighted Driving Range is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 251-981-GOLF (4653).