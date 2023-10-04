More Than 100 Police K-9 Teams Compete In Foley

Police K-9 units from across the country took part in the recent United States Police Canine Association PD1 K9 Nationals in Foley. More than 100 teams of officers and dogs competed in several locations in the city and local teams won several top awards. Foley Police Sgt. Carlos Lizarraga took first place awards for apprehension work and suspect search and third-place overall. He was also part of a four-man region team that received a first-place award. Lizarraga also won the Captain Tom Larsen award for the highest combined article and suspect search.