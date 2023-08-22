Mother & Son brunch Sept. 9 in Gulf Shores

The 2023 Mother-Son Brunch taking place at the Erie Meyer Civic Center on Saturday, September 9. This year our BYOBoy Mother-Son Brunch is jungle themed with plenty of fun activities for boys ages 4-12 years old. Registration is $20/person and includes brunch, professional photos, door prizes, and fantastic entertainment (games, crafts, DJ Brass, & Animal Tales). Register at bit.ly anand/or call 251-968-9818 for more info.