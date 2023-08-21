Mother & son charged in shooting death at Pensacola Home Depot

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Sheila Agee, the mother of murder suspect, 20 year-old Keith Eric Agee, 20, from Calvert, Al., has also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Keith Agee is being held in Escambia County jail without bond for killing 18 year-old Brooklyn Sims and injuring two others at the Home Depot on Davis Hwy. in Pensacola on Aug. 11 at around 1:30 p.m.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, the victim is the mother of Agee’s 2-year-old daughter. Agee was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to reports, he later called police from a nearby restaurant and was taken into custody without incident. He is scheduled to appear in Escambia County Circuit Court on Sept. 1.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office release stated that the shooting was a targeted attack and that the deceased woman, a contract employee hired to do inventory at the store, was the intended victim.

Two other employees of the same company were treated for non-life threatening injuries. All three victims were employed by RGIS Inventory Services. One of the two injured victims told deputies they were working on the same aisle as Sims when Keith Agee said something briefly to Sims before firing about five rounds from his weapon, according to an arrest report obtained by WEAR-TV.

Sheila Agee, 50, was later arrested in Washington County, Al. and charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder after police uncovered text messages she exchanged with her son just before the shootings encouraging him to murder her. She is scheduled to appear in Escambia County Circuit Court on Sept. 8.

The texts Sheila Agee wrote included:

• “I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b**ch.”

• “Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it.”

• “Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of (daughter’s name).”

• “Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid a#$.”

Sheriff Simmons said the victem and Sheila Agee worked together at the Home Depot on Davis Highway and Agee drove Sims to work that day.

“The text messages, if you look at them paint a pretty scary picture of not only knowledge but also a level of assistance,” said Sheriff Simmons. “You think that’s as bad as it gets, that the child’s mother is killed by the child’s father. That’s terrible. Come to find out grandmother had some role in this, I don’t think it gets any worse than that.”

According to media reports, Sheila Agee attended a balloon release in honor of Brooklyn Sims in Sims’ hometown of Citronelle on Aug. 15