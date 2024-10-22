MOTM Co-Chair Pete Ferralli shares his Parrot Head journey

By Pete Ferralli

My journey as a Parrot Head began with my brother-in-law, who was a passionate music lover and a former high school band member. He introduced me to Jimmy Buffett’s songs in the mid-1980s, when I visited him during the holidays. I was impressed by the upbeat and fun music, as I had always enjoyed music myself.

Although I could play a little piano and guitar, my brain was not wired to be a professional musician. I was more of a promoter and started back in high school as a DJ playing for the dance crowd in my hometown (Washington, PA). I also found part-time work at the local radio station. My wife and I continued to follow Jimmy’s music through the years and attended a few of his concerts.

In 1997, while living in Arizona, I learned about the Parrot Head Club in Phoenix. I contacted the club president, and she sent me newsletters about club activities. My wife and I decided to join the club and participate in some of the charity events. To my surprise, I soon became the president of the club in 2000. That was the start of my involvement with the PHIP organization and my life as a true Parrot Head.

Biggest Challenge in Planning MOTM

One of the key aspects of planning a successful event is having a well-organized and motivated staff who can adopt a business mindset. An event like MOTM is more than just a fun gathering, it is a professional opportunity. The Parrot Heads are fortunate to have many skilled and talented members in our organization. The challenge is to recruit and engage those individuals who can contribute to the event. We have members who have experience in hosting local events and some who have participated in larger-scale activities. We also have members who come from diverse backgrounds and professions and have valuable skills. We need to identify and involve those special people. I like the fact that many of our team have relevant experience in working with groups and managing these kinds of musical events.

Making MOTM More Accessible

I have been a Parrot Head for more than two decades, and I have served in various leadership roles within the organization, such as club President and event organizer. I have also been a loyal member of PHIP for 25 years. One of the events that I have been passionate about is MOTM, which I have attended many times in Key West. However, I noticed that many Parrot Heads from the Western US were missing out on this wonderful event due to the distance and the cost. That’s why I joined a committee in 2001 to propose some alternative locations that would be more accessible and affordable for all our members.

Making MOTM More Affordable

Unfortunately, the PHIP board decided to keep the event in Key West at that time. But last year, they finally realized that Key West was becoming too expensive for many Parrotheads, and they formed a new committee to look for a better place. I was happy to be part of this committee, and we worked hard to find a location that had everything we needed: facilities, lodging, and a beach vibe. We chose Gulf Shores, and I was honored to be part of the team that will run the event there. I am proud to be part of the Parrothead community and its history.

It’s All About Budgets & Schedules

I have gained valuable business insights from my diverse experiences as an Electronics Engineer, a military officer, an Engineer, a Program Manager, and a Business Development Manager for various Fortune 500 companies, as well as an entrepreneur of two travel agencies and a craft store. I understand the importance of budgeting and scheduling for any business operation, as they are essential for achieving the desired outcomes.

Respectful Addition To Community

Our goal is to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience for our guests at a reasonable cost. We are new to Gulf Shores, and we want to establish ourselves as a positive and respectful addition to the community. We can achieve this by behaving responsibly, caring for the environment, and supporting local causes. Moreover, we are excited to bring some amazing and professional musicians to Gulf Shores who can inspire the local students. We hope in future years many of the Gulf Shore residents will join us and our organization at MOTM. We do have a local club that is always welcoming new members.

Married 54 Years And Still Having Fun

I was honored that I was asked to be part of the committee to organize and manage the event in Gulf Shores. Jimmy Buffett’s songs have always been part of our life because we’ve lived the kind of life he sings about. We’ve been married for 54 years, and we’ve never stopped having fun and adventure traveling to musical events. Joining the Parrothead Club was one of the best decisions we ever made, because we met so many wonderful people who share our passion and spirit. The Parrotheads are more than just a fan club, they are a family. They are always there to support us, no matter where we are or what we need. We are so grateful for all the memories and friendships we’ve made through this amazing organization.

Jimmy Was More Than A Musician To Us

Jimmy was more than a musician to us. He was a part of our Key West family. We’ve seen him perform live five times at MOTM and more than 40 times in concert. Each time was a memorable occasion. However, the two most memorable were the Millennium concert at Universal Studios. Bringing in the new millennium and watching Jimmy zip line down to the stage was once in a lifetime event.

And the other, MOTM of 1998 when he showed with his son Cameron on his shoulders, walking down Green Street to the stage. We were so close to him; we could almost touch him. Every year, attendees at the MOTM events would hope to catch a glimpse of him in town. They would run from venue to venue at the sound of a rumor that Jimmy was seen in town. This year, he may not be here physically, but he will always be in our hearts.

We Hope To Keep Coming Back

The wife and I love coming to Gulf Shores whenever I can. It’s such a nice place to hang out with friends and enjoy the beach. The food here is awesome and the people are very friendly. I’ve been friends with (See Page 22-23 story) Brent Burns for more than 25 years and he’s typical of the type of people you find here. He’s always been there for me and he’s a true Gulf Shores local. I hope to keep coming back here for a long time. I’m sure our members will love it here too once they see how amazing this place is.

20 MOTMs With A Bullet

My wife and I have attended 20 MOTM events. We have also traveled to many other great venues that host Parrothead events. Each is special in their own way. I would estimate that we attend 8-10 events a year both domestically and internationally. With up to 3000 total attendees MOTM is the largest of any of the Parrothead events.

Ready For GSHS Steel Drum Band

I am looking forward to hearing the Gulf Shores High School Steel Drum Band play on Wednesday at the Hangout. We were told about this group during our meeting with the city and we are working with the school’s musical director to have them play at the event. Since this event is on Wednesday, Oct. 25, locals are welcome to join us at the Hangout. Following the steel drum band performance, we will have a memorial to Jimmy Buffett and a toast. From Oct. 26-28, the event will be closed to members and registrants only.

Pictured: Pete and Kathy Ferralli have lived the kind of life Jimmy Buffett sings about for the full 54 years they have been married.