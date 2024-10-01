MOTM events scheduled all over the Isle

By Fran Thompson

The Hangout will again be the host site for the Oct. 22-27 Meeting of the Minds celebration of Jimmy Buffett and trop rock music, but other Pleasure Island institutions will also host events specifically for the 4,000 Parrot Heads expected to attend the annual convention. Registration is open to any member of a sanctioned Parrot Head Club. (For more MOTM info, visit motm.rocks.)

South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will host a benefit for the Parrot Head Emergency Fund featuring Peter, Jim and Brendan Mayer on Oct. 24. The reception starts at 2 p.m. and the concert at 3 p.m. Tickets are selling fast at sbct.biz.

Peter Mayer has been with the Coral Reefer Band for over three decades and has released 20 live and studio albums on his own. Jim Mayer is the longtime bassist for the Coral Reefers. Also a children’s advocate, he has had two hits on Sirius/XM Kids radio, is a regular guest on national children’s radio shows. Guitarist Brendan Mayer toured with the Coral Reefer Band in 2014. The trio will perform a vast array of music from each of their catalogs.

CoastAl Restaurant in Orange Beach will host Breakfast w/ Grammy nominated songwriter Aaron Scherz Oct. 23-26 from 9 – 11 a.m. Scherz will also be on stage with John Frinzi and the Coral Reefers at MOTM, and he has says his favorite songs are about the laid-back lifestyle best enjoyed in a hammock underneath a palm tree with a rum in hand. He has earned Trop Rock awards for Album of The Year (Ocean Road), Song and single of the Year (Beachtown), Male Vocalist Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year.

In addition, Gulf Coast Saltwater Independent Music (SWIM) is hosting a Pirate Cruise with Kirstie Kraus & Krystal King on Oct. 23 at noon out of Hudson Marina in Orange Beach. RSVP at ksarge1988@gmail. com or visit gcswimsocial.com.

Previously held in New Orleans and then for 22 years in Key West, MOTM relocated to Gulf Shores in 2023 to continue the event that was inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s fans.

Most of the MOTM concerts will be held in the courtyard at The Hangout. But there are also daily shows scheduled at Azul, and Picnic Beach in Gulf Shores.

The Welcome to the Island Party on Oct. 22 kicks off MOTM week at LuLu’s. Owned by Jimmy Buffett’s sister Lucy, LuLu’s will also host daily afternoon shows with Brent Burns and his Trop Rock pals and a not-to-be-missed Oct. 26 second line tribute to Lucy’s brother.

Various other charity events will be ongoing to support the Gulf Shores and local area. These include the mini-golf tournament, Bras Across the Causeway, the Skippin’ & Sippin’ 5K Fun Run, Blood Mobile donations and live and silent auctions.