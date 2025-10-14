MOTM Schedule • Most Shows Free • Daily Tickets Available

Monday, Oct. 20

5 – 9 pm; Brent Burns & Friends; LuLu’s

Tuesday, Oct. 21

1 – 4 pm Brent Burns & Friends; LuLus;

4:30 – 9 pm: Party w. Donny Brewer; LuLus

Wednesday, Oct. 22

9 – 11 am: Breakfast w. Aaron Scherz; CoastAl Restaurant

10 am – noon: Drink & Putt ($); Shrimpy’s Grill

11 am – noon: Tall Paul & Krisite; Hangout

Noon – 1:30 pm: Mick Fury; The Catch; Gulf Shores

Noon – 1:30 pm: Don Middlebrook; Picnic Beach

12:15 – 1:30 pm: Sunny Jim; Hangout.

1 – 4 pm: Brent Burns & Friends; Lulu’s

1:45 – 3 pm: Brendan Mayer; Hangout

2 – 3:30 pm; Joe Downing; Picnic Beach

2 – 3:30 pm: Mark Mulch; Mick Fury; The Catch

3:15 – 4:30 pm: Eric Erdman; Hangout

5 – 8 pm: Jim Mayer & Friends; LuLus

5 – 5:45 pm: GSHS Waves of Steel; The Hangout

6 – 6:15 pm: Opening Statements; The Hangout

6:15 – 8 pm: Jimmy Buffett Tribute; The Hangout

8:30 – 10:30 pm: Legends of Trop Rock; The Hangout

Thursday, Oct. 23

9 – 11 am: Breakfast w. Aaron Scherz; CoastAl Restaurant

10:30 – 11:30 am: Brent Burns & Bill Whyte; Hangout

10:45 – 11:45 am; Reggie Starrett; VIP Pool Deck

11 – 2 pm; Thirsty Thursday with Kirstie; Embassy Suites Pool

11 – Noon: Jason Acy; Hangout

11:45 – 12:45 pm: Uncle Jim Trio; Hangout

Noon – 1:30 pm: Bob Durand; The Catch

Noon – 1:30 pm; Dan Sullivan; Picnic Beach

Noon – 1 pm; Darby Ledbetter; VIP Pool Deck

Noon – 3:30 pm; SWIM Showcase; The Gulf

12:15 – 1:15 pm: Mark Mulch; Hangout

1 – 2 pm: Thom Shepherd & Coley McCabe; Hangout

1 – 4 pm; Brent Burns & Friends; LuLus

1:15 – 2:15 pm; Jim Hoehn; VIP Pool Deck

2 – 3:30 pm; Joel Block; Picnic Beach

2 – 3:30 pm: Christopher Dale; The Catch

2:15 – 3:30 pm: Mike Nash & Will Kimbrough; Hangout

3:45 – 5:00 pm: Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef: Hangout

5 – 9 pm; Drop Dead Dangerous Duo; LuLus

5:30 – 6:45 pm: Jimmy Parrish & The Waves; Hangout

7- 8:30 pm: Brooke Graham & the Beach Street Boys; Hangout

9 – 10:30 pm: Jonas Lorence Band; Hangout

10:30 – 12:30 am; Late Night with El Wencho; The Catch

Friday, Oct. 24

9 – Noon; Club Leaders Brunch; Hangout Inside Stage

9 – 11 am: Breakfast w. Aaron Scherz; CoastAl Restaurant

10:30 – 11:30 am; Jim Hoehn; Hangout

10:45 – 11:45 am; Will Kimbrough; VIP Pool Deck

11 – Noon; David Baker; Hangout

11 – 3 pm; Kelly McGuire’s Showcase Embassy Suites Pool

11:45 – 1 pm; Ricky Lamb; Hangout

Noon – 1 pm Jason Acy; VIP Pool Deck

Noon – 1:30 pm; Coffee with Kitty Steadman; Picnic Beach

Noon – 3 pm; Thom Shepherd Showcase; The Gulf

Noon – 1:30 pm Greg Mihaly; The Catch

1 – 4 pm; Brent Burns & Friends; LuLus

1:15 – 2:30 pm; Jimmy Maraventano; Hangout

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm; Dan Sullivan; VIP Pool Deck

2 – 3:30 pm; Mick Fury; Picnic Beach

2 – 3:30 pm Steve Hopper; The Catch

2:15 – 1:15 pm Monallo & Jax; Hangout

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm; Tall Paul & Kristie; VIP Pool Deck

2:45 – 4 pm; El Wencho; Hangout

4:30 – 6 pm; Homemade Wine – The Reunion; Hangout

5 – 9 pm; Thom Shepherd; LuLus

6:30 – 8:30 pm; The Landshark Band; Hangout

9 – 10:30 pm; Wheeland Brothers; Hangout

10:30 pm; Late Night with El Wencho!; The Catch

Saturday, Oct. 25

8 am: Skippin’ & Sippin’ 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk; LuLus

9 am – 11 am; Breakfast w Aaron Scherz; CoastAl

10:30 – 11:30 am Krystal King; Hangout

10:45 – 11:45 am Mike Nash & Mark Mulligan; VIP Pool

11 – Noon; Wes Loper; Hangout

11 – 3 pm Kelly McGuire Showcase; Embassy Suites Pool

11:30 am: 2nd Line Honoring JB & Charleston Miles; LuLus

11:45 – 12:45 pm Heather Vidal; Hangout

Noon – 3 pm; PHiP PHundraiser; LuLus

Noon – 1:30 pm Steve Hopper; Picnic Beach

Noon – 1:00 pm Monallo; VIP; Pool Deck

Noon – 1:30 pm Bryton Stoll; The Catch

12:15 – 1:15 pm Reggie Starrett; Hangout

1:15 – 2:15 pm David Baker; VIP Pool Deck

1 – 2 pm Kirstie Kraus; Hangout

2 – 3:30 pm Harold Boothe; Picnic Beach

2 – 3:30 pm Don Middlebrook; The Catch

2:15 – 3:45 pm Pirates & Poets Showcase; Hangout

2:30 – 3:30 pm Aaron Scherz; VIP Pool Deck

4 – 5 pm; General Membership Meeting; The Hangout

5 – 9 pm Jerry Diaz Duo; LuLus

5:15 – 6:30 pm Carrie Welling & Band; Hangout

7 – 8:30 pm Jesse Rice & Band; Hangout

9 – 10:30 pm Gramps Morgan; Hangout

10:30; Late Night with El Wencho! (MOTM Badge required)

Sunday, Oct. 26

10 am – noon; Tres Amigos; The Hangout.

1 – 5 pm Songwriters Showcase w. Sunny Jim; LuLus

1 – 2:30 pm Parrot Heads on Brasway; Flora-Bama

1:15 – 1:35 pm Brent Burns; LuLus

1:40 – 2 pm Donny Brewer; LuLus

2:05 – 2:25 am Thom Shepherd & Coley McCabe; LuLus

2:30 – 2:50 pm Carrie Welling; LuLus

2:55 – 3:15 pm Mike Nash; LuLus

3:20 – 3:40 pm John Patti; LuLus

3:45 – 4 pm Mark Mulligan; LuLus

4:05 – 4:25 pm Kelly McGuire; LuLus

4:30 – 5 pm; Sunny Jim, JP, Kelly & Mark; LuLus