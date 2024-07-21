Movie, yoga, inflatables Aug. 1 at O.B. Waterfront Park

The City of Orange Beach will host a fun-filled evening at Waterfront Park to wrap up Parks and Recreation Month and give our community a send-off to the summer of 2024 on Thursday, August 1 from 6-9 p.m. Bring a picnic, blanket, chair, and snacks to enjoy a sunset overlooking beautiful Wolf Bay while experiencing a fantastic lineup of free activities for all ages.

Schedule

6 p.m.: All Ages Friends and Family Yoga (bring a beach towel and water) 6 -9p.m.: Inflatables (enjoy a slide and obstacle course) 7 p.m.: Waterside showing of the new Wonka movie