Movies at Meyer Park series Oct. 3, 17 & 24

The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the second annual Movies at Meyer Park series, scheduled for October 3, October 17 and October 24. Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a movie under the stars. The first screening will be “Ghostbusters” on October 3, followed by “The Goonies” on October 17 and “Beetlejuice” on October 24.

All showings are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/movies.

Movies are courtesy of Small Town, Big Beach Productions.

“After a great turnout for our first-ever Movies at Meyer Park series last year, the Special Events Division is excited to invite our residents and visitors back for our second annual event,” Programs & Events Manager Brigette Reynolds said.

“We encourage our residents to bring their friends and family, snacks and refreshments, and something comfortable to sit on and join us for all three of these family-favorites.”