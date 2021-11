Movies at Meyer Series concludes Dec. 16 with The Grinch

The City of Gulf Shores fourth annual Movies at Meyer Park series concludes on Dec. 16 with The Grinch – Illumination Version. The free event begins at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and join neighbors at Meyer Park for a free movie under the stars. More info: gulfshoresal.gov.