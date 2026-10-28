Mr. Frank’s Arts & Music Social Nov. 9

The lives and legacies of departed songwriters who shaped our community will be celebrated at Mr. Frank’s Arts & Music Social at OWA Theater (205 North OWA Blvd.) in Foley on Nov. 9 from noon ‘til 6 p.m.

The event presented by Kent Sanderson and Mark Frolich will raise funds for Gold Star Mentors, an organization provides free guitars and three months of professional lessons to children and young adults grieving the loss of a family member to military service.

Cowboy Johnson, Cody Jones, Chris Golden, Marc Alan Barnette, Alan Rhody, Larry Mitchel, Jeff Church, Jeff Matthews, Wes McBride, Brent McBride, Jon Cook, Wes Loper, LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts, Robbie Fleming, J Hawkins, Elaine Petty, Dave Latiolais, Jason Justice, Jack Robertson, Nick Branch, Brent Burns, Kim Carson, Donna Slater, Rhonda Hart, Mutt Cooper, Steve Norman, Sam Glass, Mark Bagley, Joe Schwerdtfeger, Jerry Salley and Bo Roberts are scheduled to perform.

Authors will also be signing and selling books, including Jim McBride, Rick Carter, Jack Robertson, Rock Killough, William Lee Golden, Mark Sherill, Kristin, Borden, E. Gaylon McCollough, Janice Hawkins, Paul Entrican, Elizabeth Bowman Woolverton, Diane Baker Foster, Brad Patterson and Chris Warner.

An art exhibit in the theater lobby will bring together the work of esteemed Gulf Shores artist Susan McCollough and the late Nall Hollis (Story on page 42). A chef-crafted premium buffet will be served from 2-5 p.m., and cash bars will be open in the lobby and the VIP mezzanine. Tickets are available through OWA Theater or directly at ovationtix com. General admission is $55 and VIP is $95.