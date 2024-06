Ms. Senior Gulf Shores is 1st runner-up at state pageant

Ms. Senior Gulf Shores, Cheryl Ritchie, was first runner-up at the recent Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant held in Daphne. Ms. Senior Vestavia, Sharon Pitts, won the coveted title of Ms. Senior Alabama 2024, Ms. Senior Alabama 2025 will be held at the Daphne Civic Center, on June 7, 2025. To apply for Ms. Senior Alabama, visit mssenioralabama.com.