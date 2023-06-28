Much maligned ALDOT’ still has sense of humor

In the face of ALDOT’s ongoing legal battles over the on again/off again Waterways Bridge in Gulf Shores (funding was approved way back in 2018), not to mention media coverage of its director, John Cooper, being arrested on misdemeanor assault charges this month, it’s good to see Alabama’s most important dept. retain its sense of humor.

Peter Albrecht of WKRG reported that ALDOT is using humor to try to prevent trucks from becoming stuck in Mobile’s Bankhead Tunnel. Traffic backs up for hours when oversized trucks try to squeeze through the tunnel’s 12 ft. high ceiling. The first sign went up last year and was a huge hit while also addressing a main reason fro the problem: “Your GPS says read this sign.”

The Mardi Gras (More Throws Less Tows) and Easter (All the Peeps Under 12 Feet) signage were also hits.