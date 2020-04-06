Mullet Toss Weekend is postponed, not cancelled

Fish flinging events raise $25K for charity yearly

The Flora-Bama Mullet Toss has been postponed until later this year. But events associated with the Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party – The Mullet Man Triathlon and Mullet Classic Golf Tourney – will not be held. Along with the Toss, those events raise more than $25,000 for local schools, sports associations and charities every year. It is the main fundraiser for the Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras krewe’s Secret Santa fund.