Mulletman Triathlon April 17 at Flora-Bama

The 24th Flora-Bama Mullet Man Triathlon will be held on April 17 at the Flora-Bama complex, with proceeds earmarked for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Lane Gilchrist, the late mayor of Gulf Breeze and brother of ‘Bama co-owner Joe Gilchrist.

The Annual Interstate Mullet Toss® and Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party is the following weekend, April 23-25, at the ‘Bama.

For more info or to volunteer, email rachel@ florabama.com. To register, go to flora-bama.com.

The event includes all the usual age groups and divisions, including the Super Senior Clydesdale for men weighing at least 225 lbs. and older than 55, and First Timer divisions.

The triathlon begins with a 1/4 mile swim in Ole River behind the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, followed by a 16.5 mile bicycle that includes sturnaround under the Perdido Pass and Theo Baars bridges. Participants will then transition for the 3.9 mile run to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to the Flora-Bama.

The post race awards party is epic with scrumptious food, select beverages and live music.

will be provided.The event has divisions in a variety of age groups and fitness levels.