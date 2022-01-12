Multiple free tech classes continue at O.B. Library

The Orange Beach Public Library is offering free winter tech classes! They will consist of four basic courses: iPhone Tips & Tricks, Android Tips & Tricks, Cyber Security, and PC Computer Basics. Each course will last one hour and will begin at 11 a.m. on January 13 & 17; February 7, 14, 21 and 28. Join the O.B. library staff for one of its enlightening tech classes. For more info, contact the Orange Beach Public Library at 251-981-2923.