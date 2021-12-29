Multiple free tech classes this month at O.B. Library

The Orange Beach Public Library is offering free winter tech classes! They will consist of four basic courses: iPhone Tips & Tricks, Android Tips & Tricks, Cyber Security, and PC Computer Basics. Each course will last one hour and will begin at 11 a.m. on January 3, 10, 13 & 17; February 7, 14, 21 and 28. So please join the O.B. library staff for one of its enlightening tech classes. If you have any questions please contact the Orange Beach Public Library at 251-981-2923 and ask for Jason, the Reference & Technology Librarian.