Muscle Shoals songwriters showcase at OWA July 19

The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival will host another of its Songs & Stories Songwriters Showcase at OWA Theater in Foley on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The exceptional evening will celebrate talented song writers magic from (pictured) Gary Nichols, Trey Nichols, Mark Narmore, and Lindy Urban. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at visitowa.com.

At 1 p.m. on July 19, the OWA Theater will present a showing of the Muscle Shoals documentary, a film that delves into the rich musical legacy of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, and profiles owner Rick Hall, who played a pivotal role in creating some of rock-and-roll’s greatest records.

Directed by Greg Camalier and featuring legends like Aretha Franklin and Keith Richards, this documentaryplores the stories behind the sound that shaped American music.