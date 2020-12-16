Music, food, fireworks, champagne at Flora-Bama NYE Bash

Tickets to the Flora-Bama Lounge & Package NYE Bash includes a dinner buffet from 6-11 p.m., and a breakfast buffet from midnight-2 a.m. Guests will also receive a souvenir koozie, party favors, a split of champagne, spectacular fireworks at midnight and great music on three stages. Tickets are $50 for those 21 and older and $55 for those between 18-20 ($5 more after 12/25). The Flora Bama Lounge, Oyster Bar & Grill is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line. Tickets or more info: flora-bama.com.