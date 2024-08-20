Music galore & car show part of Labor Weekend at OWA

OWA in Foley will host a Labor Day Weekend Party with activities from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. Start the weekend on Friday, with free kids’ activities, photo ops with stilt walkers, and popsicles in Downtown OWA.

Returning for its sixth year, the OWA Labor Day Car Show is back on Saturday. Cars of all makes and models will be on display throughout Downtown OWA. Hot rods and custom builds from all decades will line the streets. Lawn games and a free live outdoor concert from Jenna McClelland at 5:30 p.m. and Brandon Giles at 7:30 p.m. are also scheduled on Saturday on the Island Stage, leading up to a fireworks show at 8:50 p.m.

On Sunday, free red, white and blue popsicles will be available at the Native Treasures Alcove. More live music will follow at 4:30 pm with Duhe and Daboys. Closing out the night, Tobacco Road band will play country and rock tunes at 6 p.m. will be performing a live blend of country-rock. More info: visitowa.com.