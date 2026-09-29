Music Line-Up Includes Local Favorites

Organizers have scheduled more than 100 hours of entertainment on two stages for this year’s fest at Gulf Shores Public Beach. As always, the acts range from blues, motown and southern rock to jazz, americana and country. The music begins as soon as the festival opens at 10 a.m. each day and runs through 10 p.m. on stages at the east and west end of the grounds. The entertainment line-up includes regional acts Dr. Zarr’s Funk Monster, Bag of Donuts, and The Molly Ringwalds. The ageless Velcro Pygmies are headlining on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. “The Velcro Pygmies are the old Van Halen for a new generation,” said Pygmies’ frontman Cameron Flener. Local bands The Groovinators and Veronica Jean Trio (3:30 p.m.) will close out the fest on Sunday. Pictured: (l to r) Alabama Gulf Coast based musicians booked to play this year’s fest include Brandon Giles, The Funky Lampshades and Lisa Christian.