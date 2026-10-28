“Music makes the world a better place’’

By Fran Thompson

The Alabama -Florida Gulf Coast will come alive for 11 unforgettable days (Nov. 5-15) of music, stories, and the incredible talent of gifted songwriters in 24 venues from intimate listening rooms to waterfront stages.

Between local treasure Jo Billups’ ABC’s of Ecology at the Foley Library and the kick-off party at The Flora-Bama on Nov. 4 thru the closing show with Shelby Raye and Craig Campbell from the ‘Bama Tent Stage 11 days later, the 42nd Frank Brown Songwriters Fest will showcase more than 200 artists and 600 performances on a couple dozen stages spread between the Frog Pond in Summerdale and Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola.

Besides an opportunity for seasoned and aspiring songwriters to mingle and play in front of respectful audiences and tell the tales behind the songs, the fest is a the bridge connecting the creative force behind each song directly to the audience.

Named for a very tough and highly respected Flora-Bama night watchman who worked there until he was 91, the FBISF was first held in 1984 at the Pensacola Saenger Theater as an excuse for fest founder and Flora-bama owner Joe Gilchrist to celebrate local songwriters, and spend time with his Nashcat songwriting pals. Gilchrist lost well north of $10,000 on the initial venture.

“After that, I figured if I was going to lose that kind of money, I might as well have it at my own place,’’ Joe said.

The festival thrived for 10 years at the Flora-Bama, with 11 nights of non-stop music, each ending with Gilchrist buying a round for the diehards at 2 a.m.

By 1994, most of Nashville’s writers were in on the secret event held at one of the world’s most beautiful beachfronts in front of an audience that appreciates the power of the song more than arrangements or celebrity.

More writers wanted to take part, and Brucie Glassell stopped up to take on the task of finding them venues that would respect the event’s listening room vibe. The Madlock family and their team at Perdido Beach Resort led by Jim and Maxine Pope immediately came aboard.bar

And Robert Sutton and Bill Wilson at the old Barefoot Bar at Gulf Shores Public Beach started hosting writers that were comfortable with a more raucous atmosphere.

Most FBISF performances include three writers trading songs. It is a unique experience to hear a hit song brought to life by the original author.

Old school writers such as Sonny Throckmorton, Mickey Newbury, Hank Cochran, Larry Jon Wilson, Freddy Powers, Larry Cordle and Wayne Carson gave the fest its Nashville cred, and that led to Jason Aldean, Thompson Square, Tanya Tucker and Jerrod Niemann all coming later.

You might hear a future hit for the first time in public at FBISF. That is what happened with CMA Song of the Year “Murder on Music Row” when Larry Cordle introduced it at the Barefoot Bar in 1999.

Another personal FBISF musical memory was hearing Kostas trade songs with three ASCAP staff writers at LuLu’s. After two rounds, one of the writers said they were all huge fans of Kostas and asked if the audience minded if they just let him play the rest of the set. What a lack of ego on their part, and what a night for Kostas/Mavericks fans.

FBISF is also a time for our local musicians and songwriters to flex their muscles in front of a listening audience.

FBISF now includes a songwriting showcase for teens, guitar and voice seminars and fundraisers for Pensacola Autism and the UWF School of Music.

But the soul of the FBISF will always reside somewhere in the vicinity of the inside stage at the rebuilt Flora-Bama (thank you John McInnis).

That stage, where the magic was first made, was buried in sand after Hurricane Ivan made a direct hit on the Alabama-Florida state line on September 16, 2004.

The Flora-Bama was leveled. But everything that could be saved, including pictures, bras from the rafters, bricks from the outside walls and planks from that stage, were salvaged and used as part of the eventual re-build.

The Flora-Bama family led by late owners Gilchrist and Pat McClellan, played an important role in helping keep our coastal community together during those tough times.

Amazingly, the writers returned and the FBISF was held less than eight weeks after that devastating storm. There were not enough condos open to accommodate the visitors and nobody was paid even travel expenses. But the writers came back. That helped us realize that our community would also come back.

I saw Dean Dillon smoking a cigarette outside of a space in a strip mall north of the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores that year. The room had been used for a magic show during the tourist season. I told Dean that we all appreciated him making the effort to be there with us. “I couldn’t not come,’’ he replied.

Gilchrist, the guy who hashed the idea, died in May of 2022. But until the end, he remained steadfast in his reason for hosting and financially backing the fest.

“Music makes the world a better place,’’ Gilchrist often said.