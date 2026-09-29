Musicians Medical Fund benefit Oct. 17 at Point Restaurant

Non-profit continues its mission to help the people behind the music

By Michelle Bridges

The Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund is preparing for its 9th Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, October 17th, at The Original Point Restaurant, located at 14340 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola, Florida 32507. The event will bring together musicians, songwriters, music lovers, and community supporters for a full day of live entertainment. Guests will enjoy live performances on two stages—the Restaurant Stage and the Courtyard Stage—along with arts and crafts, a silent auction, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, giveaways, great food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. The event will run from noon until 10 p.m., giving supporters an entire day to enjoy outstanding entertainment while contributing to an important cause.

Admission will be $10 at the gate, with proceeds benefiting the Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund. Because the organization is a registered nonprofit, donations are tax-deductible.

Founded in 2018 by (pictured) Webb Dalton, the Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund is a nonprofit created to provide financial assistance to musicians and songwriters facing medical hardships. The organization serves music professionals throughout Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Dalton understood that many working musicians and songwriters struggle to afford medical care. While these talented individuals spend their lives entertaining others, many work without dependable health insurance, paid sick leave, or the financial security needed when an illness, injury, or unexpected medical emergency occurs.

The Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund was established to help fill that need. Assistance is provided at no cost to qualifying musicians and songwriters, allowing them to concentrate on healing instead of facing their medical challenges alone. For info, or to make a donation, visit GCMMF.ORG. So The Music Can Play On.