Musicians Medical Fund benefit Oct. 19 at Point

The 7th Annual Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon until 10 p.m. at The Point Restaurant in Innerarity (14340 Innerarity Point Rd.).

Tickets are $10 per person and include live entertainment on two stages inside the restaurant and in the courtyard.

The GCMMF is the brainchild of songwriter/entertainer Webb Dalton (pictured above), who recorded a full gospel album with all CD proceeds going to the fund. For more info about the CD, the fund or the concert, visit GCMMF.org, call 251-233-3306 or email webbdaltonbama@gmail.com.

“We all know that musicians normally don’t receive health care so to help with that,’’ Dalton said. “All proceeds pay for doctor visits and high dollar prescriptions. Find out more at the fundraiser.’’

Acts scheduled to appear include Mac Walters, Brent Burns, Scott Koehn, Jack Robertson, Ole River String Band, Harold Booth, Jason Justice, The Beachbillys, Bo Roberts, BJ Scott, Webb Dalton & Friends, Justin Colvard, (pictured) Christina Crystal, Johnny Barbato, Justin Touchette, Stephen Lee Veal, J Hawkins and Bert Herbert.