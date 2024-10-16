Musicians Medical Fund benefit Oct. 19 at The Point

The 7th Annual Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon until 10 p.m. at The Point Restaurant in Innerarity (14340 Innerarity Point Rd.). Tickets are $10 per person and include live entertainment on two stages inside the restaurant and in the courtyard. More info: GCMMF.org, call 251-233-3306 or email webbdaltonbama@gmail.com.

Acts scheduled to appear include Mac Walters, Brent Burns, Scott Koehn, Jack Robertson, Ole River String Band, Harold Booth, Jason Justice, The Beachbillys, Bo Roberts, BJ Scott, Webb Dalton & Friends, Justin Colvard, Christina Crystal, Johnny Barbato, Justin Touchette, Stephen Lee Veal, J Hawkins and Bert Herbert.