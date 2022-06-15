MuttNation names The Haven top animal shelter in Alabama

The Haven for Animals in Fairhope has been named the top aniumal shelter in Alabama by MuttNation. This is a significant award for The Haven, which has been saving animals’ lives for over 20 years. The nonprofit also is the recipient of a Mutts Across America $5,000 grant to help provide lifesaving services like vital spay and neutering services for homeless pets. The Haven, the first no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County, focuses on preventing euthanasia of healthy and treatable cats and dogs in area shelters. Since 2000, over 10,800 homeless cats and dogs have found loving homes. As a nonprofit, The Haven relies heavily on donor support, volunteers, and limited staff to achieve its mission. More info: HavenForAnimals.org.

Pictured: James Tucker, Haven Animal Care Tech.; Kasey Cotten, Haven Office Manager; Stephanie Calhoun, Haven Board President; Katherine Ono, Haven Vice President; Fairhope Mayor, Sherry Sullivan; Michael Graham, Haven Executive Director; Jenny Williams, Haven Board Member.