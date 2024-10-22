My Dad Lived The Happiest Life

Cameron Marley Buffett, Jimmy Buffett’s only son, shared that he and his dad had an “amazing relationship’’ in an Instagram post. “My dad lived the happiest, most fulfilling life anyone could,” he posted along with a picture of his dad and their dog relaxing by the beach. “We had an amazing relationship and I miss him so much. He had an amazing gift of being able to see the positive in everything, and I will try to do the same, for him.’’