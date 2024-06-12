Mystery Theatre Dinner on stage June 15 at Foley’s Big Red Barn

The Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall (The Big Red Barn) at 12615 Foley Beach Express in Foley will host a mystery theatre dinner on June 15 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the performance of “Dead Noses Smell No Roses,’’ a who-done-it play written and directed by Baldwin County’s own Barbara Ladnier.

Tickets are $65 per person and include a delicious southern BBQ buffet complete with non-alcoholic drinks, 2.5 hours of hilarity, and free parking. A cash bar is available. Advance reservations are required and can be made at mobilemysterydinners.com or you can save online fees by calling 251-978-2462 for reservations.

In the play, the entire town of Toad Suck, Alabama is at the funeral of Beauregard Thigpen. People are whispering that he was murdered because absolutely no one liked him. Maybe he died from a heart attack caused by Alabama’s tragic loss to Clemson! The whole town went into mourning on that day and Beauregard Thigpen was no exception. After all, he always did everything to the extreme!

Beau, as he was called, was the local bookie and president of the Benevolent Order of Armadillo Club, where nefarious and undercover illegal activities took place. So some are happier about his death than others. The play even includes a guest appearance from Maury Povich (Charles Searce), who was invited to the funeral by Bubba, his biggest fan. However, Bubba may regret inviting his idol, because Mr. Povich has some news Bubba might not like. Maybe he died from a heart attack caused by Alabama’s tragic loss to Clemson! The whole town went into mourning on that day and Beauregard Thigpen was no exception. After all, he always did everything to the extreme!Beau, as he was called, was the local bookie and president of the Benevolent Order of Armadillo Club., where nefarious and undercover illegal activities took place. So some are happier about his death than others. The play even includes a guest appearance from Maury Povich.

(Charles Searce), who was invited to the funeral by Bubba, his biggest fan. However, Bubba may regret inviting his idol, because Mr. Povich has some news Bubba might not like.