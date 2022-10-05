Mystical Order Of Aurora Raise $70K For Youth Reach

The 2022 Swanky Gala, organized by the Mystical Order of Aurora, was a huge success! The Mardi Gras organization presented a check for $70,000 to Youth Reach-Gulf Coast, a Baldwin County-based residential program for young men dealing with addiction and other difficult life challenges. This year’s gala benefited from sponsorships and donations to the silent auction by a wide range of caring local businesses, organizations and individuals, as well as tickets sold to about 380 attendees. Platinum sponsors included Flora-Bama, Capstone Building, Zeke’s Landing Marina, Baldwin Gyn & Asthetics, Frank & Co. Jewelers & J. & W. Marine Enterprises.

Other sponsors included: Alabama Acupuncture; All Pro Island Maintenance; Angel Hair Salon & Day Spa; Anthony’s Bridal; Archipelago; Auburn Equestrian; Auburn University; Avenue Pub; Bay & Beach; Beachin’ Eats; Beautiful Buzz Boutique; Beaver Dam Lodge;; Beebe’s Catering; Big Fish; Blue Wahoos; Bob and Michelle Orwig; Bust a Duck; Cambells Hardware; Caribe; Carol Hardy; Chiropractic Connection; CK Connection; Claudia and Pat Simpson; Coastal Cakes; Coco Island furniture; Cosmos, Cobalt, GTS, Lunas, Buzzcats; Cotton Doodles; Crown Distributing; Cruisin Tikki; CShelz Photography; Current Tides Vacation Rentals; Cutters Corner; Deep South Bakery; Diamond Jewelers; Dixie Trucking; Donna and Eric Stump; Elite Nails; EnrG Wellness; Eva and Eddie Keesee; Eva Trader and David Peleschak; Fedok Plastic Surgery & Laser Center; FIBER-SEAL; Fisherman’s Corner; Fishers; Flora-Bama Water Sports; Foley Supercuts; Freebird Charters; Fresh off the Boat; Glen Lakes Golf Club; Glitter & Dirt; Grander Marine; Grey Contracting; Gulf Coast Rental; Gulf Shores Gulf Club; Hancock Law Firm, PLLC; Happy Harbor; Happy Olive; Harvest Jewels; Hoiles, Dasinger & Hollon P.C.; Hookfire Adventure Travel & Safari; Howard Air Conditioning; J&M package; Jane and Jimmy Sims; Jane Lee Coastal Art; Jaqueline Grear; JELLYFISH; Jennifer and Greg Edmonds; Jesse and the Jets; JG Concepts, LLC; Johnny B’s Front Porch; Kendall and Dean Hoffman; Kim’s Nails; Lash Babe Beauty Bar; Legally Lovely; Lisa Jones; Lucca, Lisa Kimbrough; Manda Meat Company; Manning Jewelers; Marlene and Blake Lowe; McCollough Basket; Melanie Martin Interiors; Men’s Room; Milly Middleton; Mission 25 Hair Salon; Moss Rock Tacos; Mystical Order of Aurora; Oasis The Wharf; Orange Beach Dolphin Cruise; Orange Beach Parasail; OSO & OSO Early; Out-Front Merchandising; OWA; Pam and Thomas Young; Peninsula Golf & Racquet; Perdido Beach Resort; Pigeon Caterers & Events; Porta Del Sol; PUBLIX; Red & White At the Wharf; Red Mountain the Wharf; SAMS Orange Beach; Scout & Cellar Shellie Semiclose; Severance Security; Sheryl Mitchell; Simpson Properties Group; Smith Prestwood; Specialty Bakery; Sunset Nails; Tacky Jacks; Teresa and Louis Jeffers; The Event Center City of Orange Beach; The Orange Beach Store; The Pleasure Island Tiki Bar; The Waggy Tail; The Wharf Catering Group; Top Tier Water Sports; Tuscany Pizza and Grill; University of Alabama; Vecchio; Villaggio Grill; Voyagers; Wellness Dimensions, Donna Chetta; Wildflowers, Terri Long, Candice Duncan; Wisdom Harbour Studios.