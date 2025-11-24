Mystics & Krewe de Swan Taste of Islands Dec. 5

The Mystics of Pleasure Baldwin County Benevolent Fund and the Krewe de Swan will present the Annual Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 5 at beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale now for $75 per or you can buy a table of 10 for $750. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold and they are going fast.

The annual fundraiser includes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar, a fabulous silent auction with lovely baskets and live music from The Fuengo Show Band. Dress is Island Casual. The Marines will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door so please bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl or both. More info: Bucky Eades at 205-613-5562 or email eadesx4@yahoo.com.