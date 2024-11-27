Mystics Taste of Islands Dec. 6 in O.B.

The Mystics of Pleasure Baldwin County Benevolent Fund and the Krewe de Swan will present the Annual Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 6 at beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale now for $70 per or you can buy a table of 10 for $700. Ticket info: 205-613-5562 or email eadesx4@yahoo.com. Admissionincludes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar, a fabulous silent auction and live music from The Fuengo Show Band. Dress is Island Casual. The Marines will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door.