NAIA Men’s Soccer Championships in O.B. for next 3 years

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has selected Orange Beach Sportsplex for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships.

The Orange Beach Championship Stadium, where the men’s soccer games will be played, has previously been home to both the NAIA Men’s and Women’s Soccer National Championships.

The tourney is single-elimination and featuring 16 teams. The 2023 championship was held at the Scheels Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, where MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) captured the national title.

“The NAIA has been a long-term strategic partner for our organization, and we are honored to host hundreds of student-athletes, families and fans, who will undoubtedly stimulate the local economy during an otherwise slower time,’’ said Michelle Russ, VP of sales, sports and events at Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events.